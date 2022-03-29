Safe infant sleeping class for mothers aims to curve Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, provide free cribs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Each year, there are about 3,400 Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome (SUIDS) deaths in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

For every 100,000 live births, 116 infants died in South Carolina of SUIDS between the years of 2015 and 2019. In Georgia, an estimated 127 infants died.

That’s nearly 40 more babies than the national average.

Chatham County health officials say infant death numbers in Chatham County are about as high as states statistics.

Because those Sudden Infant Death Syndrome numbers are so high in the state of Georgia, the Chatham County Health Department is giving away free portable cribs to new and expecting mothers who attend a class that teaches them about safe sleeping procedures for their infants.

Instances where an infant dies unexpectedly in places like their crib or car seat is classified as SIDS.

With an infant mortality rate of 7.4 percent, Chatham County is one of two districts to receive a state grant to hold these classes teaching women in their third trimester and mothers of an infant under one how to safely put their child to bed.

“Some practices have been linked to SIDS such as a child sleeping in a crib with a bunch of stuffed animals, a bunch of blankets, crib bumpers, things like that,” Health Department Nurse Manager Sierra Peebles said. “The big mission is to educate parents on how to safely put their child in their crib at night, to make sure their are no objects that can cause harm to the children.”

There will be three 30 minute classes starting in April that comes with a free portable crib and children are welcome.

Class dates:

Thursday, April 7, 6:00 pm

Thursday, May 5, 6:00 pm

Thursday, June 2, 6:00 pm

To register for the class, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.