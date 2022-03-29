Savannah Police chief discusses protocols for off-duty officers after officer-involved shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke about an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday on West Congress Street.

The mayor didn’t go into any details, pointing out the city isn’t handling any part of the investigation. It’s being handled by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is Savannah Police Department protocol.

The GBI’s preliminary findings say that the two Savannah Police officers involved in the incident were working off-duty security for a business on Congress Street before the shooting happened. While working off-duty, officers still can do things like make arrests if need be.

According to the GBI, someone alerted the two officers that a man outside Boomys Bar was holding a gun. WTOC saw surveillance video showing the outside of Boomys, and in that video you could see the two officers approaching the suspect - who the GBI has identified as Robert Gadson.

Both officers were wearing what appeared to be department issued uniforms, which is required by SPD.

“Same thing as when they’re on-duty. They need to have their police uniforms. They need to be wearing their police uniforms. The only time they can work off-duty, in plain cloths, is with specific authorization from the chief of police, which very rarely happens,” Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said.

The GBI’s report says the officers ordered Gadson to drop the gun which mirrors what was seen in the surveillance video. Gadson instead raised the gun toward the officers, and that’s when gunfire erupted from both sides.

Chief Minter was asked about officers working off-duty, and when they’re allowed to do so.

“Officers can work off-duty prior to completing their probationary. Only certain off-duty jobs like traffic control or working movie sets. But that has to be with the authorization of the chief,” he said.

The chief says officers can’t provide security for businesses like bars until after they’ve completed that probationary period. WTOC is waiting to get info back on the officers, and how long they’ve been with SPD.

Per department protocol, officers involved in shootings are put on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

According to the GBI, Gadson remains in the hospital with critical injuries.

