Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Inspection closes some lanes on I-95 bridge

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heads up for drivers that cross the Georgia/South Carolina state line on interstate 95. On Tuesday, there will be some lane closures on the I-95 bridge crossing the Savannah River.

The good news is they will start this after the morning commute, starting at about 9 a.m. and ending about 1 p.m. The Georgia DOT will start on the northbound side of the bridge and will last about 2 hours. Then they will move to the southbound side and that is also expected to last 2 hours. During that time, there will still be one lane open to cross the bridge in both directions.

Due to the large equipment they will be using, that is why they need to close one lane as they work. This inspection is a regular bridge inspection that happens every 2 years as required by federal law. G-DOT has 30 people that are a part of 14 bridge inspection teams – they also have specialized underwater diving teams who help with bridges over lakes and deep rivers.

During Tuesday’s inspection you will still be able to get across the bridge on I-95 but if you are traveling this way, be prepared for some possible slow downs and stay alert.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person flown to the hospital after wreck
1 person flown to the hospital after wreck
Man living in Rincon admits to illegally employing non-citizens, conspiring in whistleblower’s murder
GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Savannah.
GBI: Suspect pointed gun at officers after argument with bouncer at Savannah bar
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
*
GBI identified skeletal remains that were found in Evans County

Latest News

Work continues on the interchange but that also means the lane closures continue as well.
Lane closures continue during I-95/I-16 construction
*
GBI identified skeletal remains that were found in Evans County
1 person flown to the hospital after wreck
1 person flown to the hospital after wreck
Man living in Rincon admits to illegally employing non-citizens, conspiring in whistleblower’s murder