Inspection closes some lanes on I-95 bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heads up for drivers that cross the Georgia/South Carolina state line on interstate 95. On Tuesday, there will be some lane closures on the I-95 bridge crossing the Savannah River.

The good news is they will start this after the morning commute, starting at about 9 a.m. and ending about 1 p.m. The Georgia DOT will start on the northbound side of the bridge and will last about 2 hours. Then they will move to the southbound side and that is also expected to last 2 hours. During that time, there will still be one lane open to cross the bridge in both directions.

Due to the large equipment they will be using, that is why they need to close one lane as they work. This inspection is a regular bridge inspection that happens every 2 years as required by federal law. G-DOT has 30 people that are a part of 14 bridge inspection teams – they also have specialized underwater diving teams who help with bridges over lakes and deep rivers.

During Tuesday’s inspection you will still be able to get across the bridge on I-95 but if you are traveling this way, be prepared for some possible slow downs and stay alert.

