Applications opening soon for energy assistance cooling program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few warmer days in the forecast means it’s almost time to turn on those air conditioners. The Economic Opportunity Authority wants to help you do that.

You will need to apply for their Energy Assistance cooling program and set up an appointment. Applications will open Sunday, April 3 at 7 p.m. and appointments will be available beginning April 10.

The executive director of the program recommends applying early as he expect the demand to be even greater this year.

“The need is so great, even though that the cost that people are getting jobs and they even make $15 an hour but because of the cost of gas going up and because of the cost of paying for rent is increasing that’s still not enough to take care of the needs that are going on in the community,” Economic Opportunity Authority Executive Director Terry Tolbert said.

You do need to call in to be assisted. The program is for those 65 years and older.

