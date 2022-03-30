Appling County Sheriff’s Office’s First Responder Expo expands

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Appling County Sheriff’s Office’s annual First Responder Expo has gotten so big that it’s outgrown their front lawn.

School groups from Appling and surrounding counties come meet law officers and others, but also to learn about their careers.

Sheriff Mark Melton hopes it creates interest to be among the next generation of policemen, deputies and other first responders.

“We’ve added a military component. We’ve added state agencies. We’ve added federal agencies. We’ve grown it to probably five times the size it used to be,” Allison Flory, Appling Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

“Every agency that we contacted has been excited from the start. They wanted to sign up and have as much participation as they could,” Al Meadows, Appling Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

They also hope as children meet first responders, they realize first responders are not their enemy but are often trying to protect them from harm.

It happens Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Appling County Agriculture Center on Blackshear Highway next to the high school and middle school.

