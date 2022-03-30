Bacon Co. using COVID relief funds to provide school supplies

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The cost for school supplies, especially if you have more than one child, can add up before you know it.

Bacon County school administrators say they hope this eases some of the burden for parents, students, and even teachers.

Students in one Bacon County High class alone burn through paper and pencils as they solved math equations. School principal Pam Williams says she’s seen parents struggle with school expense costs even before the pandemic.

“I think it’s elevated a little in recent years because of all the other financial expenses and burdens that families have seen recently,” Williams said.

The school district announced they’ll use some of their federal COVID relief funds to provide school supplies during the next school year. Pencils, paper, notebooks, and some of the other materials that add up through the year.

Superintendent Judy Rowland says they want to help struggling families, but also their dedicated educators.

“Because our teachers have huge hearts and they always dig in their pockets and bring school supplies and other things for the students who’re unable to bring for themselves,” Rowland said.

Both say it’s their way of helping families cope with lesser income, higher expenses or a combination of both.

“Our biggest thing is we need students here and ready to learn and we’re trying to remove any barriers that we can to allow them to do that.”

They’re still working out how they’ll give out supplies during the year after the initial distribution. But promise to have that done by the fall.

