The Dive Savannah helps the family of a premature newborn

By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Dive Savannah is a veterans support group, at Memorial Health that is accepting donations and praying for a family whose baby was born prematurely and is fighting for his life.

Many people are praying for Amias and this family.

Opening his eyes for the first time two days ago, Amais Sylvester is just now reaching three pounds after being alive for a little over two weeks.

Bowing their heads in front of the hospital, members of Dive are praying for him and his parents who are Army and Navy veterans.

They are also bringing the couple two meals a day and accepting gift cards for gas and basic essentials from the public.

“It is paralyzing at times. It is so private and so personal that we don’t want to bombard them. We just want to love them and walk alongside them,” Kristy Crill, Dive Savannah Founder said.

