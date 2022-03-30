Familiar faces ready to tee off at the Club Car Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 5th Club Car Championship, formerly the Savannah Golf Championship, tees off at The Landings Club on Thursday.

Players took the course Wednesday for 9 holes each in the ProAm on the Deer Creek Course.

This year’s field features 11 players that played college golf in the state of Georgia, including Davis Thompson, who teed it up last summer at the Palmetto Championship.

The course was windy Wednesday but otherwise in good shape. The burning question is will it stay that way.

Davis says he is preparing the best he can for anything Mother Nature throws at them.

“It’s going to be pretty windy tomorrow and throughout the week, so hopefully we can dodge some bad weather. I think that’s coming tomorrow, but yeah, the course is great, this is a well-run event, so I’m excited to get going. I pay attention to it just so I can kind of plan for the day. I think a lot of guys know where the wind is coming from, you know, obviously if it’s raining you can’t really control that, so I definitely pay attention to it. I think a lot of guys just manage it the best they can,” Thompson said.

He also added having lots of Dawgs fans and familiar people around makes it feel like they’re playing at home. Georgia Southern fans will also see a familiar face in the competition - Steven Fisk.

On a different course at The Landings Club back in November, Fisk finished tied for 19th in a Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying tournament. Fisk has missed five of seven cuts so far, so he says he knows the pressure is on and he needs to play well.

“It’s a lot bigger. It’s a lot more going on, but you just kind of try to keep your head down and do what you always do and just keep working, but it’s definitely, you know, a privilege to play at a place like this, and there’s a lot of good players, but at the same time, it only takes a good week or two. Just get back on some familiar turf, and, you know, play a golf course that’s a little more kind of what I’m used to just from being in the area,” Fisk said.

Fisk’s group goes off at 2:20 p.m. off the first tee, and the first groups go off at 7:20 in the morning.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.