Golf tournament changes the game for generations to come

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Inspiring young women’s love for the game of golf is what the Augusta National Women’s Amateur is all about.

It’s only the third year of the tournament, but it’s already changing the game for generations to come.

Patrons from thousands of miles away and from here at home came to watch this elite group of women play. It’s a testament to the growth of the sport.

Whether you’re on the first tee box or enjoying the infamous pimento cheese and egg salad sandwiches, patrons are happy to be back on the course again.

“It’s really awesome to be able to be in a live sporting event again,” said Dallas Duncan, patron.

Barrett Duncan, patron said: “Just being able to be back at a sporting event in our hometown again is just awesome.”

Due to potential weather, public gates and shuttle access to Champions Retreat will open no earlier than noon on Thursday.

For some, it’s about more than just watching the athletes compete.

Stephanie Bodie, patron said: “I think she seems excited, too. We even got a little interaction with one of the golfers. She came by and said ‘hi’ to her.”

Bodie says it’s those interactions that are helping change the landscape of women’s golf for the younger generation. Both mom and dad say it’s been easy to get their daughter interested in the culture.

“It makes me really excited for her because she has a lot of opportunities,” she said.

Those opportunities will only grow as Augusta National Women’s Amateur is put in the national spotlight.

Duncan said: “To see women have these events now is awesome because we were cheering on our women the whole time but for them to have an avenue where they can actually be on tv and show how good they really are is fantastic.”

Patrons hope to see this only drive upwards.

Another patron said: “To be able to give them that platform is huge and we hope to only see it grow and to see more of the national and the golf fans embrace this part of the tournament as well.”

The final round airs on NBC starting Saturday at noon.

