Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Health department hosts ‘move til you get your groove’ events

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A national campaign launched by the CDC is coming to Savannah to get people outside and moving. On Wednesday, the Coastal Health District is hosting an event to encourage exercise even when you aren’t at the gym.

This entire goal is not only to get you moving but also to just look at your surroundings a little different and how you can use what is around you to stay active wherever you are.

The chronic disease prevention team wants to make physical activity an easy choice because regular physical activity helps prevent chronic diseases.

On Wednesday at Forsyth Park, a strength and conditioning coach will lead a free activity to show you how to use benches, curbs, playground equipment and whatever else you might find in your neighborhood park as a guide to get moving.

The coastal health district is encouraging the entire family to come out as they will have something for all ages and fitness levels. “When we can get the entire family involved, having the kids learn from an early age that physical activity is part of the normal day and having their parents be the examples of that is invaluable,” said Christina Gibson the Disease Prevention Coordinator at the Coastal Health District.

This is the first, DASH & Move til you Get Your Groove event and they plan to host them once a week for the next few weeks. The Chronic Disease Prevention team is hosting the events at 12:30 p.m. on the following Wednesdays:

  • March 30, Forsyth Park (meet at the basketball court)
  • April 6, Lake Mayer (meet at the runner’s statue at park entrance)
  • April 13, Daffin Park (meet at the entrance to Optimist Field)
  • April 20, L. Scott Stell Park (meet at the tennis courts).

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person flown to the hospital after wreck
1 person flown to the hospital after wreck
Police investigating shooting on East 57th Street in Savannah
Man living in Rincon admits to illegally employing non-citizens, conspiring in whistleblower’s murder
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
Glynn County files lawsuit over Golden Ray wreck, cleanup

Latest News

Main Street Farmers Market returns with new venue
Pros vs. Pros Challenge kicks off Club Car Championship week
Pros vs. Pros Challenge kicks off Club Car Championship week
A fourth generation farmer in Pierce County
Proud to be a Farmer: Jim Waters
Tybee Island
Tybee Island draws in visitors from all over for Spring Break