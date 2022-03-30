Local industry leaders are against proposed film tax credit changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lawmakers in Georgia are considering changes to how they give tax breaks to movie and T.V. companies.

That discussion has some industry experts worried about how it could affect the multi-billion dollar industry in the Peach State.

Senators are taking the film tax credit cuts off the table for a vote Wednesday and back to the rules committee to possibly revise the parts with the controversial cuts.

There are a couple key reasons why the founder of the Savannah Film Alliance objects to the senate’s proposed revisions.

The first has to do with the competition with other states to lure movie and T.V. production industry projects to the Peach State.

Savannah attorney and founder of the Savannah Film Alliance, Charles Bowen, says putting any restrictions on the states film tax credits, would put Georgia at a disadvantage.

“The second that you start making it more difficult for productions to film here, then they’re not going to say ‘ok, then I guess we have to set down roots. They’re just going to go to a different state. That’s what’s going to happen,” Bowen said.

Bowen’s other chief concern was the revision proposal that would eliminate production company’s ability to sell, or transfer tax credits.

“What you’re going to find is only the largest companies, say Apple, Netflix, the ones that may have huge tax liabilities in Georgia are the only ones that are then going to be able to benefit from the program,” Bowen said.

Bowen says those that would suffer most, are the smaller productions that make up the majority of those that use the Savannah area as a backdrop.

“The thousands of smaller, independent films that are now flocking to Georgia, they’re just going to go elsewhere,” Bowen said.

Georgia state Senator Lester Jackson says a rules committee will take a closer look at the proposals that include a cap on state film tax credit spending and eliminating production company’s ability to sell or transfer tax credits in a meeting Thursday afternoon.

One of Sen. Jackson’s former longtime Savannah-area lawmakers was asked about the film tax credit proposals. Former state representative, and now film producer Craig Gordon, says he would take a different approach on film tax credits - one that would make them more inclusive.

“If anything, I don’t think my former colleagues in the House and the Senate should be doing anything that’s going to make our tax credits less attractive. I think we need to look at more measures like lowering the threshold from $500,000 to $350,000 or $250,000, which would increase and grow independent film making throughout the state,” Gordon said.

Gordon says another focus should be on growing the movie and T.V. production workforce, which he says could lure more production companies to call Georgia home.

Back to the rules committee meeting Thursday, one thing Sen. Jackson said he and a number of his colleagues are in favor of is implementing the film tax credit cap and doing away with company’s ability to sell or transfer tax credits for five years, and then letting those changes expire.

