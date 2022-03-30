Sky Cams
Ottawa Farm's Strawberry Festival returns this weekend

After missing the past two festivals due to COVID, the popular event returns in 2022
Ottawa Farms Strawberry Festival Returns
(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been since 2019 that Ottawa Farms has hosted their annual Strawberry Festival.

“Well, we’ve been doing the Strawberry Festival about 20 years but the last three years we weren’t able to do it on account of the virus,” said Ottawa Farms owner Pete Waller.

Those three years without the festival were some of the longest of the 88-year-old’s life.

“I thought we’d bring it back quicker than we did.”

So, you can imagine how Waller felt when they decided to bring it back.

“It’s exciting, very exciting to get to have everyone come in and pick strawberries and eat strawberry ice cream and fellowship and family.”

While the draw is the strawberries, this festival offers much more than that.

“We have pig races, we have cow train rides, hayrides. We have anything activity you want to ride on you can ride on,” said Waller.

Not to mention duck races, a new ball pit, live entertainment and much more.

“If you haven’t been to Ottawa Farms, you’ve missed out on life,” joked Waller.

Naturally, Pete says he’s expecting quite a crowd, so if you plan on picking strawberries, “you better be here early because it doesn’t take long for 5 acres of strawberry to be picked by five or ten thousand people.”

The festival is this weekend it runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

They encourage you to order tickets online ahead of time, you can do that by clicking here.

