Savannah Tech, St. Joseph’s/Candler launch program to help students pursue careers in healthcare industry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new program at Savannah Technical College allows students to learn while fulfilling the role of a certified nursing assistant or patient care technician with St. Joseph’s/Candler.

“Hiring these individuals while they’re earning and learning and going to Savannah Tech and working, it’s just an amazing opportunity for them,” Kathy Love, Savannah Technical College President said.

President Kathy Love says students would start and finish the 26 week course at their own pace. In addition, with a 120 thousand dollar investment from St. Joseph’s/Candler, tuition for the future CNAs and PCTs will be paid for and they’ll receive a salary and benefits while enrolled and working.

“CNAs and the PCTs are critical.” They work two days and learn for three days a week. Once certified, they’ll have a job here at the hospital which CEO Paul Hinchey says is vital after the pandemic left hospitals in a healthcare worker shortage.

“They are at ground zero. They work side by side as an equal partner with an RN and we found that out in spades during this pandemic,” Hinchey said.

A patient care technician helping people through these doors says this program will help them as well as they need more hands-on deck. “We kind of work together, help each other. We even work extra days when we’re short. So to have someone else come in from the program will be wonderful,” Judy Ashley, Patient Care Tech said.

The program also tackles barriers like working a full time job and going to school at the same time for people who want to do what Ashley does.

“A lot of people that I’ve talked to that wanted to go to CNA class or PC class were like funding has been a problem for them and I guess trying to work their job and go to a class at the same time has been kind of hard.”

The program will be offered starting next month.

