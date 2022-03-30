Sen. Ossoff’s bill to secure justice for Civil Rights Cold Case Victims passed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee passed Senators Ossoff’s bill to secure justice for Civil Rights cold case victims.

This bill will help the civil cold case board investigate unsolved crimes from the Civil Rights era.

“I had the chance to sit down with the descendants and relatives of Caleb Hill Jr. And Mr. Hill in 1949 was dragged at night from the county jail and shot to death by a lynch mob. And no one’s ever been brought to justice. And so, for this Committee today, Democrats and Republicans, to unite to advance legislation that ensures the Federal government can support the continued investigation of cases like Mr. Hill’s to seek truth and justice, is meaningful and vital to serve the values of truth and justice,” Senator Ossoff said.

This bill was signed into law by President Donald Trump back in 2019.

Sen. Ossoff’s legislation will extend the Review Board’s term through 2027 to ensure they have enough time to secure justice and answers for families and communities harmed by these crimes.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.