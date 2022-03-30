Suspect charged with kidnapping Arizona girl arrested in Beaufort Co.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested in South Carolina after a 12-year-old girl was kidnapped in Arizona.

According to the Graham County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, 23-year-old Timothy M. Schultheis, of South Carolina, was arrested on Wednesday, March 30, on a warrant of kidnapping and custodial interference. With the help of the FBI in Arizona, New Mexico and South Carolina, Schultheis was tracked to Hilton Head Island and was arrested less than 24 hours later.

A missing 12-year-old girl from Arizona was located with Schultheis. Her father, Justin, told WTOC’s sister station in Arizona his daughter had gone for a walk last week but didn’t return.

According to the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI aided in the search.

Schultheis was booked into a facility in Beaufort County and is awaiting extradition to Arizona.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.