Suspect charged with kidnapping Arizona girl arrested in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested in South Carolina after a 12-year-old girl was kidnapped in Arizona.

According to the Graham County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, 23-year-old Timothy M. Schultheis, of South Carolina, was arrested in Hilton Head Island on Wednesday, March 30, on a warrant of kidnapping and custodial interference

A missing 12-year-old girl from Arizona was located with Schultheis. Her father, Justin, told WTOC’s sister station in Arizona his daughter had gone for a walk last week but didn’t return.

According to the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI aided in the search.

Schultheis was booked into a facility in Beaufort County and is awaiting extradition to Arizona.

