Suspect charged with kidnapping Arizona girl arrested in Hilton Head

Timothy M. Schultheis, age 23, of South Carolina, was arrested in connection to the...
Timothy M. Schultheis, age 23, of South Carolina, was arrested in connection to the disappearance of Betty Taylor.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested in South Carolina after a 12-year-old girl was kidnapped in Arizona.

According to the Graham County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, 23-year-old Timothy M. Schultheis, of South Carolina, was arrested in Hilton Head Island on Wednesday, March 30, on a warrant of kidnapping and custodial interference

A missing 12-year-old girl from Arizona was located with Schultheis. Her father, Justin, told WTOC’s sister station in Arizona his daughter had gone for a walk last week but didn’t return.

According to the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI aided in the search.

Schultheis was booked into a facility in Beaufort County and is awaiting extradition to Arizona.

