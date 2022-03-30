Sky Cams
Top Shelf Ammo to offer gun safety training

By Tim Guidera
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A grand opening in Pooler tomorrow will not only reintroduce a local ammunition store, it will redefine the type of business they are.

Top Shelf Ammo moved to Highway 80 five weeks ago. Thursday, they will christen the new location while introducing plans to also focus on gun-safety education. They are converting some extra space in the back of their store into an area where new gun owners or those with no formal gun training can familiarize themselves with a weapon and how to handle it.

