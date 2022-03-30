Windy Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clouds increase on Wednesday as a warm front lifts north.

Temperatures won’t be as cool in the morning, with lows in the mid to upper 50s. It’ll be a warmer afternoon with highs in the 70s along the coast and low to mid 80s inland.

Wind gusts will really pick up from the south this afternoon and evening! pic.twitter.com/cOU55CJEH0 — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) March 30, 2022

The wind will really pick up this afternoon, with gusts over 30 miles per hour possible ahead of Thursday’s storms.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 8.2′ 7:42AM I 0.3′ 1:59PM I 8.3′ 7:55PM

WInd gusts increase in strength this afternoon, helping bring in warmer air before tomorrow's storms. pic.twitter.com/XFVf2iBdaO — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) March 30, 2022

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day:

Our next rain chance arrives Thursday as a front pushes in a line of showers and storms late-morning inland into the evening near the coast. The main threat is for damaging wind along the leading edge of this line of storms, but an isolated tornado is als0 possible Go ahead and plan on rain and have a plan b for outdoor activities Thursday after lunchtime. Many of us will receive 0.5″ to 1.0″ of rainfall Thursday.

Rain clears out on Friday, which will be temporarily dry as highs top out in the mid to upper 70s. Friday evening plans look great with dry weather extending into Saturday morning. Scattered showers are possible Saturday afternoon with a low-end rain chance again on Sunday. Don’t cancel any plans just yet!

Morning temperatures start out in the lower 50s Monday morning with highs in the upper 70s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

