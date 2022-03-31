Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Augusta National Women’s Amateur: No rain on patrons’ parade

golf day 2
golf day 2(WRDW)
By William Rioux
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a bummer for the players, but the weather’s not raining on patrons’ parades.

The attitude seems the same across the board, everyone is just happy to be at Champions Retreat. After more than six hours of delay, the players and the sun finally made it out to Champions Retreat.

As for the patrons, they made a b-line for the most important thing, of course.

MORE | After rain delays, today’s starting times set in Augusta National Women’s Amateur

“Egg salad. Phenomenal,” said John Willis, patron.

The rain isn’t the only thing that’s delayed this tournament.

“It’s nice to feel normal,” he said.

COVID canceled the tournament in 2020, and Thursday had some feeling of deja vu.

MORE | See the list of the whole field

Chara Pritchett, patron said: “We were checking the updates every 20 minutes or so.”

Pritchett is here from Maine.

“I was supposed to come in 2020, and we had to cancel, so this is great to have the opportunity to do it two years later,” she said. “Once they said we could come out, we were going to be on the first bus we could get.”

All to help support the growth of the tournament.

“I think women’s sports don’t get enough attention. To see these ladies doing their thing, some are teenagers, or they’re from Australia or Ireland, and to have them get the attention they deserve is wonderful,” said Pritchett

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Victim left with serious injuries after shooting behind Rincon Dairy Queen
Man with gun in holster
‘Constitutional Carry’ bill passes in Georgia, Gov. Kemp says he looks forward to signing
police lights
One man injured after shooting at Lake Mayer
Settlement reached for the widow of Julian Lewis
Savannah councilwoman announces she’s stepping away from her charity foundation

Latest News

Source: WTOC
Chatham County Police Department responds to barricaded subject
For the first time since 2019, the Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon and 5K took over the...
Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon and 5K returns to downtown
police lights
Victim left with serious injuries after shooting behind Rincon Dairy Queen
police lights
One man injured after shooting at Lake Mayer
Creating a Gullah Geechee historical society in Ga.