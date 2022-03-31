Augusta National Women’s Amateur: No rain on patrons’ parade

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a bummer for the players, but the weather’s not raining on patrons’ parades.

The attitude seems the same across the board, everyone is just happy to be at Champions Retreat. After more than six hours of delay, the players and the sun finally made it out to Champions Retreat.

As for the patrons, they made a b-line for the most important thing, of course.

“Egg salad. Phenomenal,” said John Willis, patron.

The rain isn’t the only thing that’s delayed this tournament.

“It’s nice to feel normal,” he said.

COVID canceled the tournament in 2020, and Thursday had some feeling of deja vu.

MORE | See the list of the whole field

Chara Pritchett, patron said: “We were checking the updates every 20 minutes or so.”

Pritchett is here from Maine.

“I was supposed to come in 2020, and we had to cancel, so this is great to have the opportunity to do it two years later,” she said. “Once they said we could come out, we were going to be on the first bus we could get.”

All to help support the growth of the tournament.

“I think women’s sports don’t get enough attention. To see these ladies doing their thing, some are teenagers, or they’re from Australia or Ireland, and to have them get the attention they deserve is wonderful,” said Pritchett

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.