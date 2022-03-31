Chatham Co. leaders discuss climate change investments

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Climate change issues motivated local leaders to hold a conference Thursday.

The meeting was called to discuss damages of not addressing climate change and investments that need to be made.

Chatham County Board of Commissioners Chairman Chester Ellis joined Karen Grainey from the Center for a Sustainable Coast and Kevin Ionno from the Coastal Georgia Climate Reality Project to speak on these issues.

They discussed the need for Senate to advance climate action by passing $550 billion in crucial investments that the House approved last November.

“Draw attention to the urgent need for congress to address the climate crisis. Which threatens to make much of the Earth uninhabitable if we fail to cut greenhouse gas emissions quickly enough to reach crucial targets,” Grainey said.

“If we don’t do anything now, we regret it in 2030. And so now is the time for us to plan what to do, how to do it, why to do it, and when we are going to do it,” Ellis said.

Investments in clean energy, clean transportation, and infrastructure would help create 110,000 jobs in Georgia over the next five years.

