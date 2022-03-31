Church collecting donations after home burns down in Midway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Midway woman is left without a home following a Tuesday morning fire.

When you arrive at Woodland Lakes in Midway, you’ll notice the site of the fire, but that’s not even the most recent one that Sandy Carpenter has experienced. Carpenter was living in a trailer behind the scene of the old fire which is now a total loss after Tuesday’s incident.

“That was it, I lost everything I owned, but my truck,” says Carpenter.

Sandy Carpenter owns the property off of Heron Road in Midway. Carpenter says she was renting out this home to a tenant before it was lost to a fire two years ago. On Tuesday, the trailer she’s been living in on the property suffered a similar fate.

“Smoke was right there at the door, and there was a draft of air that came right to it, and it went up.”

Carpenter says her dog was also killed in the fire. Now, the Midway community is gathering to help her. Fleming Baptist Church is heading up the donation collection.

The associate pastor at Fleming Baptist Church, Michael Mahoney, says, “so far, the support in the community has been… I’ve got a lot of clothing that’s already come in. I’ve got a carful now to take to her. She’s currently staying at a family’s home that has opened up a place to stay.”

For Pastor Mike Mahoney helping Ms. Carpenter was personal.

“When my wife was going through cancer, the roof was leaking on my house. This church and another church came together and just poured out, and put a new roof on my house. If God’s people can do that, I want to do it for other people.”

Carpenter says the support she’s already received feels out of this world.

“I’ve never had nobody in my life help me do anything.”

A community joining together to help Carpenter rebuild.

Fleming Baptist Church will continue to collect donations until Carpenter is back on her feet.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.