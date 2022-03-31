Sky Cams
Play resumes at the Club Car Championship after weather delay

By Tim Guidera
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Play has resumed at the Club Car Championship after a weather delay.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Club Car Championship golf tournament teed off early Thursday morning despite risk of severe weather.

The Korn Ferry Tour professionals who came through the 10th tee Thursday morning all did so cautiously, not sure just how many holes they would get in today.

But the first shot of the Club Car Championship was hit with pride, with ceremony and before sunlight.

The 3rd Infantry Division color guard kicked off a Club Car opening ceremony that as always was a tribute to our military.

Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson told guests how welcome this event makes the 3rd ID feel before Chief Warrant Officer Cortez Johnson hit the ceremonial opening tee shot off No. 10 to further bring service members into an event that has become important to them.”

“It is very important, mostly because our families live in this community, so it’s great to have that connection. And not only that, to see a different side. A lot of times, you see military, you think more maneuver or combat operations or whatever. But we’re human, it’s great to come out and serve with people you live in the same community with,” Command Sgt. Maj. Fenderson said.

Members of the military will be at the Club Car Championship all week enjoying free admission. And Saturday will be the tournament’s annual Military Appreciation Day - always one of the most popular events of Club Car week.

