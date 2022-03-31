A Dream Home You Can Afford

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -

Set up a time to see if you pre-qualify with Todd Padgett Housing Center.

If you have some time now, call (912)732-1466 to see if you qualify.

  • We can do it right over the phone so you don’t waste anytime seeing if you can buy a home. It is that easy and painless!

WHAT TO EXPECT ON THE CALL?

You can expect a fun, friendly conversation with someone from the #ToddSquad! We will be going over some of your personal information, such as income, residential history, and credit so be prepared for that. It won’t take long at all, at most 15 minutes!

THINGS TO THINK ABOUT BEFORE THE CALL:

- write down any questions you might have and make sure to bring them up during the call- are you looking to buy land with your home as well or just the home- on the land where the home will be, do you need things like a deep well, a septic tank, a power pole, or a dirt pad - find a home on our lot that you would be most interested in applying for (can change later), you can stop by or look at our homes online

