First Alert: Strong storms, damaging wind possible today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day:

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 2PM. Wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour will also be possible within severe thunderstorms. pic.twitter.com/NFDJG0WyI7 — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) March 31, 2022

A front will help push in a line of showers and storms late-morning inland into the evening near the coast. The main threat is for damaging 60 mph wind along the leading edge of this line of storms, but an isolated tornado is also possible.

Even outside of storms, wind gusts near 35 miles per hour will be possible today! pic.twitter.com/fTz25yHfUD — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) March 31, 2022

There will also be wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour, outside of thunderstorms.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 8.4′ 8:27AM I -0.1′ 2:43PM I 7.9′ 8:40PM

Showers and storms increase in coverage late this morning through the afternoon. Outside of storms, we could still feel gusts around 35 miles per hour. pic.twitter.com/723xvtTho5 — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) March 31, 2022

Go ahead and plan on rain and have a, “plan b” for outdoor activities Thursday after lunchtime. Many of us will receive 0.5″ to 0.75″ of rainfall Thursday before the cold front pushes offshore early Friday morning.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 6AM Friday. Wind gusts neat 30 kts will be possible! It is best to stay off the water until Friday afternoon if possible. pic.twitter.com/iQPc7a76Kb — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) March 31, 2022

Rain clears out on Friday, which will be temporarily dry as highs top out in the mid to upper 70s. Friday evening plans look great with dry weather extending into Saturday morning. Scattered showers are possible Saturday afternoon with a low-end rain chance again on Sunday. Don’t cancel any plans just yet!

Morning temperatures start out in the lower 50s Monday morning with highs in the upper 70s. Monday looks dry but rain returns to the forecast again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

