First Alert: Strong storms, damaging wind possible today
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day:
A front will help push in a line of showers and storms late-morning inland into the evening near the coast. The main threat is for damaging 60 mph wind along the leading edge of this line of storms, but an isolated tornado is also possible.
There will also be wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour, outside of thunderstorms.
Thursday Tybee Tides: 8.4′ 8:27AM I -0.1′ 2:43PM I 7.9′ 8:40PM
Go ahead and plan on rain and have a, “plan b” for outdoor activities Thursday after lunchtime. Many of us will receive 0.5″ to 0.75″ of rainfall Thursday before the cold front pushes offshore early Friday morning.
Rain clears out on Friday, which will be temporarily dry as highs top out in the mid to upper 70s. Friday evening plans look great with dry weather extending into Saturday morning. Scattered showers are possible Saturday afternoon with a low-end rain chance again on Sunday. Don’t cancel any plans just yet!
Morning temperatures start out in the lower 50s Monday morning with highs in the upper 70s. Monday looks dry but rain returns to the forecast again on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Stay tuned for updates!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.