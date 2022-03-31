Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club of Savannah hires new leadership

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New leadership is coming to the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club of Savannah.

Mark Lindsay will take over as Chief Executive Officer on April 4. Lindsay is also a “Club Kid”.

He grew up with Boys & Girls Club programming in North Carolina. He says as leader, children will remain at the forefront of the organization and that he’s excited to continue the group’s mission.

“Our main objective is to have a safe environment for these kids to come after school. Also, our summer programs, which are awesome, and to grow this organization throughout the whole community” Lindsay said.

The Boys & Girls club has been in Savannah since 1917 and Lindsay says it’s his goal to continue the organization’s involvement in the community.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.