Golfers tee off at Enmarket Charity Classic

By Jake Wallace
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Despite the weather, there has been no shortage of golf played Thursday on Skidaway Island.

First round play at the Club Car Championship teed off this morning, but there was another tournament happening not far away.

The weather forced some changes to the Enmarket Charity Classic just down the road.

The third annual tournament pushed its tee times up to this morning from the afternoon to allow play to happen at the Marshwood and Magnolia courses at The Landings.

Several dozen golfers took the course to help raise money for a pair of charities- The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire and Make-A-Wish Georgia.

Enmarket says the event raised $180,000.

“It splits between both. So, we support the 200 Club locally and Make-a-Wish Georgia. A lot of our vendors are from out of town, and Make-a-Wish is a big name. But The 200 Club we’re really excited about because it directly impacts the Lowcountry, so it’s nice to have something so local and close to us to support,” Enmarket marketing manager Melody McCarthy said.

Many of the players who played in this tournament today will now make their way here to Deer Creek over the next few days to watch the Club Car Championship.

