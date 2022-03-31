Health departments offering free STD screenings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia ranks number seven in the nation for Chlamydia cases and is in the top 20s for other STDs, according to a 2019 study by the Georgia Department of Health.

With April being STD awareness month, the Coastal Health District is offering free STD screenings throughout next month.

Mens Outreach Specialist Kavian Harris says half of all new STD cases are in young people ages 15 and 24.

“We were just stuck in the house so that actually led to a huge jump in STI’s amongst people. SO, it’s definitely great that we encourage people now to get tested more than ever because the thing is everyone doesn’t show symptoms of an STI. You can be asymptomatic or you can just think it’s a common cold type ordeal.”

If left untreated, STD’s like Chlamydia and Gonorrhea can lead to HIV. As they are offering multiple dates and locations across the Coastal Empire for free testing on site, they will also provide at home rapid HIV test.

The Chatham County Health Department is also holding up a walk to continue spreading awareness. The Walk to Stop the Spread will be held on April 16th at Forsyth Park.

The following health departments will be offering the screenings throughout April:

Bryan County Health Department

430 Ledford Street, Pembroke and 66 Capt. Matthew Freeman Drive, Richmond Hill

Tuesday, April 12

1 - 3 p.m.

Appointments required. Call 912-653-4331 or 912-756-2611 to schedule.

Camden County Health Department

905 Dilworth Street, St. Marys and 1501 Georgia Avenue, Woodbine

Tuesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 14

8 - 11 a.m. and 1 - 3:30 p.m.

No appointment necessary.

Chatham County Health Department

1395 Eisenhower Drive

Monday – Thursday, April 11-14

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Appointments required. Call 912-356-2441 to schedule.

Chatham County Health Department

Thursday, April 28

4 - 6 p.m.

Appointments and walk-ins accepted.

Effingham County Health Department

802 Hwy. 119 South, Springfield

Tuesday, April 12

1 - 3 p.m.

Appointments and walk-ins accepted. Call 912-754-6484 to schedule.

Glynn County Health Department

2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick

Thursday, April 14

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Slots are limited & appointments required. Call 912-264-3961 to schedule.

Long County Health Department

584 N. Macon Street, Ludowici

Tuesday, April 12

8 - 11:45 a.m. & 1 - 4 p.m.

Appointments required. Call 912-545-2107 to schedule.

McIntosh County Health Department

1335 GA Hwy. 57, Townsend

Thursday, April 14

8 - 11 a.m.

Appointments required. Call 912-832-5473 to schedule.

