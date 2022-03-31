Sky Cams
Marine Corps Unit stationed in Beaufort being deployed to Europe

(WTOC/File)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The F/A-18C Hornets from Marine Fighter Squadron 312, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, MCAS Beaufort will deploy to Eastern Europe.

That’s in addition to the Marine Air Control Group 28 out of Cherry Point, North Carolina being repositioned to Lithuania.

The United States Marine Corps states these deployments will, “immediately reinforce the deterrent and defensive posture on NATO’s eastern flank.”

