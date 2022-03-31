Sky Cams
Oglethorpe mall adds new security dog

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may notice new security ‘sniffing’ around Oglethorpe mall.

This dog named “Goro” will be patrolling the shopping center checking for guns.

The German Shepherd has special training to detected firearms.

Security officials say shoppers will notice the dog, but likely won’t know he’s even scanned them.

“He will follow the odor behind a person and pull me towards them. Then we’ll have an officer approach them and ask them if they have anything and if they do we ask them to take it out of the mall.”

The General Manager of Oglethorpe Mall says they did not launch the program because there was a problem, but says it’s a good, proactive program.

