Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport needs more workers ahead of busy season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of passengers a day are going through the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport as we head into their busiest stretch of the year. But they still need of new employees to keep up.

The Savannah Hilton Head International Airport is still looking to fill several positions as they start their busy stretch of the year. They still need to fill about a dozen different positions throughout the airport, usually they do not still have this many openings as they head into the season, but it is expected since they are busier than they have been.

“There are a lot of opportunities because there are so many different areas that touch passengers, that don’t touch passengers that involve dealing with the public or just the behind the scenes because we are so much busier so it is a great time, it’s a great time to be here, we are all thrilled of course,” said Lori Lynah from the Savannah Hilton-Head International Airport.

If you are interested in any positions at the airport , make sure to bring your resume to the job fair and they will be doing on site interviews.

Thursday’s job fair is at the Rotary Community Center at Oscar Frazier Park (211 Recreation Ct. Bluffton, SC) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are several open positions at the airport including airport police officer, assistant facilities manager, custodian, customer care specialist, engineering inspector, exterior detailer, facilities maintenance technician, Floor care specialist, garage maintenance worker, groundskeeper, HVAC technician, marketing assistant, pacing services valet, traffic safety, visitor information and warehouse specialist.

On April 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be another job fair at the Crosswinds Golf Course that will not only include the same airport positions but other jobs from the tenants at the airport including TSA, Rental Car and ground handling.

On April 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. there will be hosting another job fair at Ogeechee Technical College in Statesboro that will focused on jobs only offered by the airport.

