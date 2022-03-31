Street on Hilton Head Island named after Harriet Tubman

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WTOC) - As Women’s History month comes to a close, one area of the Lowcountry is celebrating with a new street sign.

Harriet Tubman would’ve turned 200 years old in March. At Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park, they wanted to celebrate that milestone birthday before Women’s History Month could end... but there was a big question at hand.

“How can we appropriately do something to highlight this important birthday for one of the most important Americans ever?” says Ahmad Ward, the executive Director of Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park.

A cooperative effort brought to focus a clear answer.

“Our tagline is ‘where Freedom began’ and now we have the ultimate freedom fighter’s name on our road coming to our property. So it’s awesome.”

The street sign now welcomes people into the park where Tubman herself made quite the impact.

Ward says, “after the battle of Cumby River in 1863 where they freed 756 enslaved people, she personally led 100 of those folks back here to Mitchelville and they settled here on Hilton Head Island.”

As for what’s next, the park’s leader says maybe an address change is in order sometime soon- extending the name change to include the whole street the site is on.

“It would be really cool to say come to Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park on Harriet Tubman Way so we’ll keep the world posted on how that’s all turning out.”

