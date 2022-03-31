Women’s History Month: Sydney Mitchell

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As a part of our Women’s History month segment, WTOC had the chance to catch up with Sydney Mitchell.

Sydney Mitchell is a native of Atlanta and was always into performing since she was a kid.

“I love Atlanta, it’s so much opportunity for people of color, entrepreneurs, and young upcoming artist, Atlanta has been the best place to be honestly,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell has stared in Tyler Perry Sista’s, The Debarge Story, Starz BMF, First Wives Club, Star, and Boomerang.

Following your dreams can sometimes be what seems like the hardest time of your life, but Mitchell never gave up her dream.

She started out dancing, transitioned to modeling, and later acting. Michell’s first acting gig was a small role with one line.

“I submitted thousands of auditions, in the beginning when you’re first starting out it feels like rejection, and that was the hardest part in the beginning.” Mitchell said.

The biggest advice she has is to be patient, confident, keep pushing, and always remember its not a matter of how the dream will happen but when.

“Explore every option, create your own things even if its recording yourself in your basement, find your creative energy, sharpen your tools so when the opportunity comes, you’re ready,” Mitchell said

Mitchell’s next big role is in Kingdom Business produced by Kirk Franklin, and she will play the younger version of Yolonda Adams.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.