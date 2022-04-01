In Augusta, golf’s biggest stage inspires girls’ dreams

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday wasn’t just about making the cut in the Augusta National Woman’s Amateur golf tournament. It was also about making memories.

All 72 women got a chance to play Augusta National Golf Club, whether or not they were among the 30 who made the cut for Saturday’s final round.

NBC’s Dylan Dreyer was there Friday, and she says she never saw anything like the tournament growing up. Not featuring young girls, anyway.

“I feel like if I would have turned on the TV and saw a tournament like this beautiful Augusta National, I think I would have been like, ‘Wait, what’s that? I’m interested, I love sports. Let me get into that,’” she said.

“I can’t even fathom. I mean, 15 years old. I’m trying to think what I was even doing, and you know, seeing some of these girls, 15, 16 — I mean, the oldest is 23. And that’s still so young. They have their whole life ahead of them. And it’s all getting started here.”

It’s getting started on golf’s biggest stage at a place linked forever to Bobby Jones, the greatest amateur ever to play the game.

Dreyer said it was a dream to just be there in person to cover the tournament.

She can’t even imagine what it would be like to play in it.

“Even the men, like the top names in men’s golf, get nervous before you play at Augusta National. It just comes with the territory. And then there are these young girls who are going to feel those same nerves, you know, because this course is iconic. It’s steeped in tradition, and it’s just a dream to be able to play here.”

