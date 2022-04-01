Businesses in Midway help drivers receive free gas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers in Midway started their day off on the right foot by getting some free gas!

More than a dozen small businesses chipped in for 100 gas cards, each worth $20. They were available to the first 100 people at the Enmarket on Oglethorpe Highway, and people woke up early for the opportunity.

Business owners say it’s a way to give back to the community that has supported them. People at the pump say every little bit helps, especially with current gas prices.

Gwenette Robinson from Midway says, “gas prices went up a lot. It affected a lot of people in our area, and a lot of people that don’t have. To be able to get a gas card is such a blessing.”

“It’s a big help. It means a lot, you know. All these small businesses around here that we always contribute to them, they’re contributing back. It means a lot. It shows their appreciation for us helping them, they help us, it works out,” says Tyler Smith from Midway.

A community helping each other have a bright start to the day.

Drivers say they’d love to see something like this come back again.

