Chatham County Board of Elections preparing for primary elections

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With just weeks to go, staff with the Chatham County Board of Elections are getting ready for the May primary elections. One of their many tasks is ballot proofing.

Elections officials say the ballot proofing process is very tedious. So far, they say they finished the first round of proofing. The state will now correct any errors and issues the board found and send it back to them for another review.

They do this process three times until they sign off on it. Staff are looking at the ballots and checking for things like spelling errors, making sure candidates are listed in correct races, looking for incumbents to be labeled and checking that the names of poll locations and the dates are correct.

They also check the audio ballots that they use for people who are visually impaired. Billy Wooten, the Director of Elections for Chatham County says after their first proofing review they found minor errors - like one candidate who was listed in the wrong district.

Wooten says a lot of their other tasks all rely on getting this part done right.

“We can’t do sample ballots until this is done. We can’t do the accuracy testing and start to prepare the equipment until this is done. There’s just so much that rests on having the ballots proofed and finalized.”

Wooten says they will have all three rounds of proofing done by the end of next week. In the meantime, poll workers are in training. Wooten says they plan to use 800 of them for the May primaries.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.