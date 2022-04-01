More parking spots opening at Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Comedian John Mulaney is performing Friday night at the Enmarket Arena and is expected to draw a big crowd.

It has been roughly two months since the Enmarket Arena first opened its doors. While fans have been enjoying shows inside the arena, it’s the parking situation outside where event goers have expressed some frustration.

Right now, the arena has a temporary parking plan in place.

Fans have been encouraged to use the free trolley service picking up fans at the Savannah Civic Center and bringing them to the arena. But city officials say that trolley wait times after some of the larger shows here have caused some frustration.

So, they say they’ve changed how they load the trolleys which they say has led to a lower wait time. And now, we’re also learning that city officials plan to open 500 parking spots ahead of next week’s New Addition concert. With 500 more spots becoming available by the end of this month.

If you’re planning on heading to tonight’s show, no active cell phones will be allowed in tonight. Meaning once you get inside, you’ll have to check your phone in this locked kiosk which is causing city officials to encourage folks to arrive here early.

“That’s going to be a process. We’ve never done that before at any venue in the City of Savannah. So, people should get here early knowing it’s going to take some time to get through that process,” City of Savannah Chief Operating Officer Bret Bell said.

