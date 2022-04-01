Movie, TV tax credit cap removed from Georgia legislation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s TV and movie industry will not be seeing any cuts to tax credits, as those proposals were taken off the table by state lawmakers Thursday.

A proposed cap on tax incentives for movie and tv production companies, as well as eliminating the ability to sell or transfer tax credits is off the table at least for this legislative session.

“House Bill 1437, all references to the movie and film industry, and the cuts and caps and all that stuff has been eliminated from this bill,” said Senator Jeff Mullis in Thursday’s Senate Rules Committee meeting.

Earlier this week, WTOC spoke with state Senator Lester Jackson, who said he favored the changes, but wanted to revisit the changes after five years. Senator Jackson said a number of his colleagues also favored that option, but in the end the support needed wasn’t there.

“Lets make no mistake, had this language passed, the motion picture industry as we know it in the state of Georgia would have been gutted,” said Ray Brown.

Brown represents the IATSE Local 479 Union, and is currently working on a project in the Savannah-area.

Brown said, “There is no doubt that the motion picture film incentive in the state of Georgia is the very reason why these motion pictures are being made here.”

Proponents of production company’s ability to sell and transfer tax credits told me this week that the bulk of those taking advantage are the smaller projects, which make up the majority of what films in the Savannah area.

