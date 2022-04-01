Racers gather at fashion fitness expo ahead of Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon & 5K

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People from all over are racing to the fashion expo right now ahead of the Publix Savannah Women’s 5K and Half Marathon on Saturday.

The race is making its return in-person after two years. Organizers are happy to give runners and vendors this opportunity after missing out the past two years.

Along with checking-in and getting registered for the 5k and half marathon, runners are welcomed to about 20 vendors and small businesses selling all kinds of race apparel.

This weekend also benefits the Girls on the Run non-profit and they’ve raised more than $1,500 dollars so far.

“Everyone is just so excited to be back. This race is so unique and just so special to so many people, men and women of all ages, all shapes, all sizes. To be able to come back after these two years and see this happen again, it makes all the hard work worthwhile,” Savannah Sports Council event manager Kately Presti said.

The race kicks off bright and early at 7:30 a.m. in Forsyth Park on Saturday. It will start on Drayton Street and finish around the fountain.

Participants can also cheers to a good run with beer and mimosas and several vendors.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.