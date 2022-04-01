Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Racers gather at fashion fitness expo ahead of Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon & 5K

By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People from all over are racing to the fashion expo right now ahead of the Publix Savannah Women’s 5K and Half Marathon on Saturday.

The race is making its return in-person after two years. Organizers are happy to give runners and vendors this opportunity after missing out the past two years.

Along with checking-in and getting registered for the 5k and half marathon, runners are welcomed to about 20 vendors and small businesses selling all kinds of race apparel.

This weekend also benefits the Girls on the Run non-profit and they’ve raised more than $1,500 dollars so far.

“Everyone is just so excited to be back. This race is so unique and just so special to so many people, men and women of all ages, all shapes, all sizes. To be able to come back after these two years and see this happen again, it makes all the hard work worthwhile,” Savannah Sports Council event manager Kately Presti said.

The race kicks off bright and early at 7:30 a.m. in Forsyth Park on Saturday. It will start on Drayton Street and finish around the fountain.

Participants can also cheers to a good run with beer and mimosas and several vendors.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Victim left with serious injuries after shooting behind Rincon Dairy Queen
Man with gun in holster
‘Constitutional Carry’ bill passes in Georgia, Gov. Kemp says he looks forward to signing
police lights
One man injured after shooting at Lake Mayer
Savannah councilwoman announces she’s stepping away from her charity foundation
Settlement reached for the widow of Julian Lewis

Latest News

Cars and Coffee event back this weekend in Richmond Hill
Cars and Coffee event back this weekend in Richmond Hill
Cars and Coffee event back this weekend in Richmond Hill
Cars and Coffee event back this weekend in Richmond Hill
Rescue Me Friday: Knuckles
Rescue Me Friday: Knuckles
Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon and 5K is Saturday
Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon and 5K is Saturday