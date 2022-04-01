Sky Cams
Savannah councilwoman announces she’s stepping away from her charity foundation

By Sean Evans
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the end of an era for one Savannah elected leader in her role with a foundation she helped start in the name of her son.

Savannah Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan named the LB4 & After Foundation after her son, Lawrence Bryan IV, who was killed in 2015.

WTOC spoke with the alderwoman about the foundation, and all that it’s been able to accomplish over the past seven years.

Having just lost her son to gun violence in August of 2015. “Right over there, that bench, is where I sat and decided that I would do something in his name, in his memory,” she said.

Wilder-Bryan knew she wanted her son’s legacy to live on by helping others. So, the work of the LB4 & After Foundation began.

“I just did what God led me to do,” Wilder-Bryan said.

Over the past seven years, the foundation she helped start with her late son’s father has partnered with other community organizations to provide food for those in need, bikes for kids, meals for city workers, even a car for a single mother. The foundation has also worked with families that have lost loved ones to gun violence to offer comfort and advocate for change to prevent shootings.

But Wilder-Bryan decided it’s time to step away from her role with the foundation, in part to allow her to continue grieving the loss of her son more privately. Also, she says she’ll be able to put more energy into improving her district.

“I want the world to know that this is not the end, it’s just the beginning for something else and a different path...and not about death and suffering and hurt,” she said.

Wilder-Bryan added, “Seven years later, here I am, circling back...telling my son. He’s in heaven with those other sons and I know what he’s saying...I don’t know about y’alls mom...but my mom’s raising heaven and hell in Savannah, Georgia. And that’s my war cry, raising love for everybody.”

