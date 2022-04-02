Anna Davis takes title in Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - California 16-year-old Anna Davis won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday during her debut appearance in the tournament.

Davis. a sophomore in high school, overcame a two-stroke deficit with her final round of three-under-par 69.

Over 54 holes, Davis finished with a one-under-par 215 total, outlasting the field by one stroke. At No. 100 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Davis had four birdies in her final round, including three birdies over a five-hole stretch on Nos. 9-13.

She was among 30 of the world’s best amateur women golf players who spent Saturday facing off for the victory at Augusta National Golf Club in a final round that followed earlier ones at Champions Retreat in Columbia County.

Anna Davis, left, talks with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley after Davis' women's amateur tournament victory on April 2, 2022. (WRDW)

She worked her way around Augusta National Golf Club deliberately while tying the second-lowest score of the day.

On the biggest stage she’s played on, Davis held a share of the lead in the opening round at Champions Retreat. The stakes continued to get bigger as she took on the challenge of Augusta National Golf Club. She had birdies on Nos. 2 and 9 and walked in a four-footer on No. 12 after landing her 8-iron inches from the hole. Davis added another at No. 13 to capture a share of the lead.

She earned an invitation to the tournament by winning the Girls Junior PGA Championship. Golf has been a nearly lifelong passion for her, starting at age 5 and making two holes-in-one six weeks apart when she was 11.

After the victory, Davis said she was “still a little shocked” and didn’t know what to say about the win.

“I don’t think it’s processed yet that I’ve won here,” she said. “It’s pretty surreal. ... I can’t even fathom what just happened.”

Despite her shock, she was composed and calm both on the course and at the news conference.

And that’s part of her strategy.

“I try to keep my emotions kind to myself on the golf course,” she said in answer to a reporter’s question. “I think showing emotions on the golf course — showing anger, sadness — it kind of makes the other player kind of have an advantage when they see that.”

Co-leaders Beatrice Wallin and Latanna Stone faltered during their final rounds, opening the door for Davis to lock up the come-from-behind victory.

Stone started her day tied at the top at even par and led by two strokes with two to play after a birdie at 16, but a double-bogey at No. 17 and a bogey at the 18th dropped her behind Davis.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” said Stone, who was making her Augusta National Women’s Amateur debut. “I knew where I stood on No. 17 and I was just thinking par out. I was trying to be aggressive and just lost it, I thought I could get it back on No. 18, but I had a lot going on in my head with where I was at.”

Louisiana State University classmates Stone and Ingrid Lindblad finished tied for second at even-par 216.

Lindblad, No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, was able to bounce back after five bogeys in the second round with a low final-round score of four-under-par 68. Her round included three birdies and two eagles. She saw two stretches where she followed birdies on Nos. 7 and 14 with eagles on Nos. 8 and 16.

Amari Avery, Benedetto Moresco and Beatrice Wallin finished tied for fourth place.

Provided she remains an amateur, Davis will receive an invitation to the next five Augusta National Women’s Amateurs, the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open, the 2022 Women’s Open, and any USGA, R&A and PGA of America amateur championships for which she is eligible for one year.

Lindblad said just playing Augusta National was a memorable and awe-inspiring experience.

“It’s just an amazing week,” she said, adding that she was “super-excited to be here.”

“Just coming out here, I was just amazed by what this place looks like. You only see it on TV, and you don’t really understand what the course looks like and what’s around it,” she said.

“People who aren’t even golfers, they know this place, so it’s kind of cool that you can say you’ve played here,” she said.

Jensen Castle from West Columbia, S.C., was one in a handful of players with ties to the two-state region.

After finishing on Saturday, she said it was “super-special” that her friends and family could make the relatively short drive to see her play.

She was happy to play Augusta National.

“The golf course is such a prestigious golf course ... it’s just special being out here,” she said.

Although it was her first time in the tournament, it wasn’t her first time to play Augusta National.

A member brought her out in December, so she was able to get a feel for the course.

“I mean, it’s amazing. Super pure, really hilly, actually. ... It’s an awesome golf course,” she said.

Also glad to be there was Alexa Pano, a 17-year-old three-time Drive, Chip & Putt national finalist and two-time national champion who was making her third appearance in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

“It definite did not disappoint,” she said Saturday after finishing. “I’ve been lucky to watch it from outside the ropes, which is something I think everyone should be able to experience, but playing inside the ropes was just unreal. Even after a bad shot, I was just still enjoying myself out there because looking around at this beautiful golf course and where I am ... it was just — couldn’t have been better.”

FINAL RESULTS:

