Chatham County Police Department responds to barricaded subject

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault following an hours-long standoff with police Saturday morning.

Chatham County Police responded to a man barricaded in an apartment building just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

The apartment complex is located at 100 Prince Royal Lane.

Officials say they received a call for shots fired. When on scene, victims told police there was an argument inside the apartment and the suspect grabbed a gun. The victims reported hearing gunshots but were not injured.

Officers say the suspect, 41-year-old Damien Williams, refused their attempts to have him leave the apartment. The Chatham County SWAT team was called to the scene.

After several hours of negotiations, Williams exited the apartment. He was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Police say there were no injuries during the incident.

