One man injured after shooting at Lake Mayer

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured at Lake Mayer.

Investigators say the man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds

Police have not released any information on what lead up to the shooting or if any suspects have been identified.

Stay with WTOC for updates as they become available.

