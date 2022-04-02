One man injured after shooting at Lake Mayer
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured at Lake Mayer.
Investigators say the man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds
Police have not released any information on what lead up to the shooting or if any suspects have been identified.
