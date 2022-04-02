Players finish 1st and 2nd rounds of Club Car Championship Friday

Sky Cams
Friday marked the second day of the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday marked the second day of the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club. Due to Thursday’s weather delay, 44 players had to finish their first round, but by the end of the day the second round was in the books. 71 players made the cut and will head into the weekend.

At the end of the day, Erik Barnes had a solo hold on the lead at -13 after firing off a bogey-free round.

“I’ve kind of been trying to take the mentality that I’m not playing that great this year, so I’m kind of in grind mode, and it’s been working out so far this year,” Barnes said. “It’s going to be tough the next two days no matter what happens.”

Beaufort resident Mark Anderson was in second at -11, shooting a 67.

“This golf course requires a lot of patience. You start getting aggressive and missing in some of these wrong spots out here, you can get really out of place, so stay patient and take advantage of the holes that I can.”

Anderson said that being familiar with the area and these type of courses and weather paid off.

“It helps, for sure. It’s never easy. Like yesterday when it’s gusty and thirty miles per hour. That’s a little different and where I kind of want to stay inside and not go out there, but I’m used to it. I like it. This golf course sets up, it plays really hard with that type of wind and looks like it’s going to kind of be laying down, so maybe some lower scores out there this weekend.”

Anderson has won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour, and will look to make it three on Sunday. It would be his first since 2019.

Mark Hubbard is in third two shots back. Four players tied for 4th at -8, and two tied for 8th; Carl Yuan and Jeremy Paul.

Former Armstrong State golfer Shad Tuten moved up 26 spots on the leaderboard, carding a 69, which puts him tied for 23rd.

“Low numbers are extremely attainable here. I’ve done it, and I know that its, you know, I know the way that they’ll set the course up on Saturday, you know,” Tuten said. “Somebody is going to be able to go low, and I’m going to shoot for it.”

Play resumes at 7:24 A.M. on Skidaway Island for the third round and Military Appreciation Day at the Club Car Championship.

