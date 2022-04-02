Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon and 5K returns to downtown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since 2019, the Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon and 5K took over the streets of downtown Savannah.

About 2,000 runners of all ages and abilities started their run from Drayton Street about 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. Both the half marathon runners and 5K participants went through downtown and the historic squares before crossing the finish line near the iconic Forsyth Park fountain.

Family and friends lined the sidewalks in the park to cheer on the finishers, who were so grateful to be back after 2 years off from the event.

“It feels great, I actually had a big injury and hip surgery in 2020 so it feels really good to be back,” said Amy Wolkin who was the first place women’s finisher for the 5K. “This is gorgeous, being able to run through the park, down the historic district, it’s gorgeous and the weather is perfect,” said Mecca Chester from Richmond Hill.

For some runners, it was their first time participating, including for 11-year-old Aniston. “It was good, at the end of it I almost felt like I was going to throw up but I kept going,” she said.

Congratulations to all of the runners! Even after the race is over, they are inviting all the runners back and anyone else who would like to join for yoga at Ellis Square on Sunday from 9-10 a.m.

