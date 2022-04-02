Victim left with serious injuries after shooting behind Rincon Dairy Queen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rincon City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened behind the Dairy Queen off Highway 21 on Towne Park Drive.

According to the public information officer, one shooting victim is being treated for serious injuries at the hospital.

Police are looking for a silver Hyundai, possibly an Elantra , that was spotted leaving the scene and is believed to be involved.

Right now, investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence or that there is a threat to the general public. If you have any information to help with the investigation, call Rincon Police or CRIMESTOPPERS.

