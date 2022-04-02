Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Victim left with serious injuries after shooting behind Rincon Dairy Queen

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rincon City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened behind the Dairy Queen off Highway 21 on Towne Park Drive.

According to the public information officer, one shooting victim is being treated for serious injuries at the hospital.

Police are looking for a silver Hyundai, possibly an Elantra , that was spotted leaving the scene and is believed to be involved.

Right now, investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence or that there is a threat to the general public. If you have any information to help with the investigation, call Rincon Police or CRIMESTOPPERS.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man with gun in holster
‘Constitutional Carry’ bill passes in Georgia, Gov. Kemp says he looks forward to signing
police lights
One man injured after shooting at Lake Mayer
Savannah councilwoman announces she’s stepping away from her charity foundation
Settlement reached for the widow of Julian Lewis

Latest News

1 person injured after an officer involved shooting
1 person injured after an officer involved shooting
Source: WTOC
Chatham County Police Department responds to barricaded subject
For the first time since 2019, the Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon and 5K took over the...
Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon and 5K returns to downtown
police lights
One man injured after shooting at Lake Mayer