1 person dead after officer involved shooting

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting Saturday night.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Savannah Police responded to Bordeaux Lane for reports of a man chasing people with a knife just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers identified 31-year-old James Allen Miller at the scene, but say he would not comply with the officers’ commands. Officials say Miller ran toward one of the officers, causing one officer to fire their gun, hitting Miller.

Miller was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured in the incident.

A GBI agent recovered a knife at the scene. This is the 35th officer involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.

