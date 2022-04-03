Sky Cams
1 person injured after an officer involved shooting

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah police responded to an officer involved shooting Saturday.

According to Savannah police, officers are in 100 block of Bordeaux Lane.

They say the GBI will handle this investigation.

An adult male received serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

No officers were injured during the encounter.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

