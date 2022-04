SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2022 Strawberry Festival at Ottawa Farms in Bloomingdale returned Saturday.

The event lasts for two days and is filled with live music, hay rides, bounce houses, food and more.

If you missed it Saturday, don’t worry gates are open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are 5 dollars for everyone four and up.

