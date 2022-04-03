The 25th Annual Southern Coast Heart Ball returns

Sky Cams
The 25th Annual Southern Coast Heart Ball
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 25th Annual Southern Coast Heart Ball returned Saturday.

The ball benefits the American Heart Association and was hosted by WTOC’s very own Dawn Baker.

Saturday’s event highlighted Congenital Heart Defects which is a condition that impacts nearly 1 in 100 people, which is about 400 thousand newborns per year in the U.S.

The event also included a silent auction which helps raise critical funds for the American Heart Association’s mission.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

