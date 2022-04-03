Sky Cams
54th Annual Blessing of the Fleet Festival returned to Darien

By Hayley Boland and Mariah Congedo
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday marked the second day of the 54th Annual Blessing of the Fleet Festival.

The event is a celebration of area shrimpers who organizers call the backbone of McIntosh County.

Saturday’s celebrations included a parade, and attendees say they were excited to have the meaningful event back in Darien.

“We do. We love to come to this thing. We try to. Where I work, they wanted to work this Saturday, but I said ‘nope, I’ve got to go,’” Scott Brandon said.

“We’ve seen it before. I’ve been here my whole life and everything. We’re pretty excited for it this year, and hopefully it’ll be big,” Ashlyn Rayhon said.

The event continues Sunday with the boat parade where local church leaders will bless shrimping boats to have a successful and prosperous season.

